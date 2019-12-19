Daniel Jacobs 167.8 vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 172.7

Originally announced as a super middleweight bout, the camps agreed on a catch weight of 173 pounds. Jacobs, currently a 13:1 favorite, still made the super middleweight limit. Chavez reportedly will pay Jacobs a $1 million penalty. The real weigh-in and negotiations took place in the morning. The weigh-in ceremony streamed by DAZN was a staged event. That’s why no one batted an eye when Junior weighed in 4.7 pounds heavy.

Julio Cesar Martinez 112 vs. Cristofer Rosales 111.3

(WBC flyweight title)

Maurice Hooker 144.3 vs. Uriel Perez 141.9

Liam Smith 159.9 vs. Roberto Garcia 155.5

Gabriel Rosado 168.4 vs. Humberto Gutierrez Ochoa 166.1

Daniyar Yeleussinov 147.9 vs. Alan Sanchez 147.8

Josh Kelly 150.4 vs. Winston Campos 148.4

Reshat Mati 145.8 vs. Rakim Johnson 146.4

Raymond Ford 125.1 vs. Francisco Muro 123.8

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN