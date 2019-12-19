Daniel Jacobs 167.8 vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 172.7
Originally announced as a super middleweight bout, the camps agreed on a catch weight of 173 pounds. Jacobs, currently a 13:1 favorite, still made the super middleweight limit. Chavez reportedly will pay Jacobs a $1 million penalty. The real weigh-in and negotiations took place in the morning. The weigh-in ceremony streamed by DAZN was a staged event. That’s why no one batted an eye when Junior weighed in 4.7 pounds heavy.
Julio Cesar Martinez 112 vs. Cristofer Rosales 111.3
(WBC flyweight title)
Maurice Hooker 144.3 vs. Uriel Perez 141.9
Liam Smith 159.9 vs. Roberto Garcia 155.5
Gabriel Rosado 168.4 vs. Humberto Gutierrez Ochoa 166.1
Daniyar Yeleussinov 147.9 vs. Alan Sanchez 147.8
Josh Kelly 150.4 vs. Winston Campos 148.4
Reshat Mati 145.8 vs. Rakim Johnson 146.4
Raymond Ford 125.1 vs. Francisco Muro 123.8
Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
WTF, I thought it was a 168 SMW fight?
What an embarrassment Jr is. Can’t make weight? This fight will violate the Ali Act anyways. Guess Hearn will have to stay away from America for a while.
Jr. is a complete joke. Who takes this guy seriously anymore?
Help the fat guy,lets change the rules.
Ah, the ole catch weight then gaining 15 lbs. on fight day.
It’s common among WBC fighters.
WBC or Mexican’t make weight fighters like Canelo ?!
Juan: U say 15 lbs. Good thinking BUT i say worthless Chavez comes in 25 lbs heavier that day. Look at his stomach, he is starved. Possibly 2-3 days of it. Hes gonna blow up. Hes a worthless piece of shit that Chavez
DAZN is not helping their cause with this nonsense.
And how much did this agreement cost Chavez Jr’s camp? ” If Jr can’t make the weight in the amount of time that he had, he should not only be fined and suspended, but not allowed to fight below LHW going forward. I know Jacob’s camp agreed, but coming in overweight is an unfair advantage and dangerous for the correct weight fighter.
I told you all that once this fight was made at 168, I said no way Chavez Jr that piece of shit would make the weight. Jacobs better destroy him!
Just can’t understand Chavez Jr. He had the tools to be someone great but wasted that away by not having any discipline in his life. I think he could still make some noise if he can possibly be serious about his career and life in general. That is a big IF, though. What a sad & embarrassing story.
Of course . lol
Jr benefitting from the same mexican privilege that Canelo does. Only they can have the entire weight class changed at the last minute to suit their needs.
Boxing really is only a joke in North America because of the NABE cartel that runs the sport now.
Sure, there are dubious decisions and quick stoppages in other countries, but nothing like the sh*t that goes on here.
This fight is ran by DAZN. Hearn is not from US who is the one putting this together. But he probably won’t be able to for a while.
CHRIS: Canelo had a weight changed at the last minute? Which fight was that. Im very interested to know. I must have missed that one
Wait, so they just changed the entire weight division for this fight because a fighter was too heavy? What kinda shit is that.. has that ever happened before? So if canelo wanted to fight mayweather for the second time and came in 60 pounds heavy they can just say.. ok this is now a heavyweight fight lol. Naw that was a dumb example but that was odd to me. It doesn’t seem fair to the fighter who followed the rules.
Both parties have to agree.
Un-professional but Not unusual
It’s now a mini cruiser weight fight.
In the picture it doesnt look like he could much more weight off anyway .He looks gaunt . Jacobs camp get an extra million and the fight goes on.
And gee doesnt Jacobs look like Will Smith the actor! Could always double for him as an actor!
Merry Chrismas to all and peace and love.
yea I always thought he did
couldnt take anymore weight off
one fighter comes in overweight so they agree on a catchweight? I guess Jacobs must really want this bum
Jr looks slim and in shape…not like Andy Ruiz…fat and over weight. either you pay to see him win or pay to see him lose. 1 Million dollar fine…payout must be great. DJ knows he can safety beat him….so don’t need to over hate here…