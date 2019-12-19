Ring legends Michael Carbajal and Julio Cesar Chavez stand by as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. prepares to step on the scale for Saturday’s fight against Daniel Jacobs at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Julio Sr.’s final bout against Grover Wiley took place in the same building.
Cool photo, lousy fight
Julio Sr. is pissed.
I know he came in heavy, but how do you take four pounds off when you are already that skinny? He needs to fight at Light Heavy the rest of his career.
Julio Sr.’s facial expression seems to say it all.
Even Carbajal is thinking WTF