Shot of the Day Ring legends Michael Carbajal and Julio Cesar Chavez stand by as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. prepares to step on the scale for Saturday’s fight against Daniel Jacobs at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Julio Sr.’s final bout against Grover Wiley took place in the same building.

Former champ Saoul Mamby passes at 72 Jacobs-Chavez Jr. changed to light heavy bout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

