Sorry to report that former WBC super lightweight champion Saoul Mamby has passed away recently at the age of 72. Details are sketchy. Mamby held the WBC title from February 1980 to June 1982, making six defenses. He fought until the age of 52, then came back for one last fight at age 60. He finished with a record of 45-34-6 with 18 KOs.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
It’s genuinely shocking that Mamby died at that age considering the healthy lifestyle he always embraced. My prayers go out to his family.
Just heard his name last week while watching The Fighter after it premiered on Netflix. RIP champ.
RIP
Wow, this is surprising. Time sure does fly. Best to his family during this time or mourning. I always enjoyed watching Mamby fight.
What a classy champion he was. I met Saul in 1984 after the Hearns Duran fight at Caesar’s palace. I was 18 ys old and shouldn’t have even been hanging around in a casino let alone at the bar but I was awe struck by meeting the past legend of the sport and there was Saul who was so down to earth talking to me about boxing like we were in one of those old school barber shops shooting the bull what a down to earth super cool guy I will never forget our conversations the dude was a try champion inside and outside the ring. Rest In Peace champion
