Weights From Orlando By Boxing Bob Newman WBA KO Drugs / Night of Champions Orestes Velazquez 139.8 vs Guillermo Crocco 139.6

(WBA International super lightweight title)



Francisco Daniel Veron 158.8 vs Leonardo Ruiz 159.6

(WBA Continental middleweight title)



Yamaguchi Falçao 167.8 vs Ernesto Amuzu 167

(NABA super middleweight title) Jeovanny Estella 152.8 vs Luis Florez 156.6 Kalliopi Kourouni 131.8 vs Calista Salgado 128.8

WBA Continental Americas Sergio Martinez 165.4 vs Noah Kidd 158.2 Idalberto Umara 133.8 vs Emiliano Garcia 133.6

WBA FedeCaribe Title Connor Coyle 158.2 vs Sladan Janjanin 163.8

(NABA middleweight title) Melvin Lopez 116.8 vs Jolberto Alvarez 117.8

(WBA Continental bantamweight title) Joseph George 168.6 vs Raiko Santana 167

(WBA FedeCaribe super middleweight title) Carlos Cruz 162.8 vs Ibraham Dialo 156.6

Damian Lescaille 149 vs Rondale Hubbert 148

Hehrich Ruiz Cordoba 224.6 vs Phillip Jean Seide 244

Alex Rios Vega138.4 vs Christopher Nelson 127 Venue: Caribe Royale Hotel

Promoter: BoxLab Promotions (Amaury Piedras)

Matchmaker: Melvin Rivas

TV: CBS Sports Network WBA celebrates 100th anniversary Like this: Like Loading...

