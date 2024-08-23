August 23, 2024
Weights From Orlando

Photo: Even Hands

By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications

Ryan Maine 154.4 vs. Omar Rosales 154.8
(NBA Americas super welterweight title)

Julio Rosa 140.6 vs. Bryan Rodriguez 142.2
Kevin Nunez 124.6 vs. Sirdarious Smith 122.8
Israel Torres 132 vs. Bacillo Monterroso 131.2
Angel Hernandez 137.8 vs. Christopher Wingate 139.6
Amire Lewis 197.2 vs. Stephen Kirnon 158.8
Daniel Ramirez 169.8 vs. Carlos Cruz 174

Date: Saturday August 24
Venue: Wyndham Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida.
Promoter: Gonzalo Sapia – Boxlite Promotions

