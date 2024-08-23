Weights From Orlando By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Communications Ryan Maine 154.4 vs. Omar Rosales 154.8

(NBA Americas super welterweight title) Julio Rosa 140.6 vs. Bryan Rodriguez 142.2

Kevin Nunez 124.6 vs. Sirdarious Smith 122.8

Israel Torres 132 vs. Bacillo Monterroso 131.2

Angel Hernandez 137.8 vs. Christopher Wingate 139.6

Amire Lewis 197.2 vs. Stephen Kirnon 158.8

Daniel Ramirez 169.8 vs. Carlos Cruz 174 Date: Saturday August 24

Venue: Wyndham Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida.

Promoter: Gonzalo Sapia – Boxlite Promotions NABF 54th Annual Convention Opening Day Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

