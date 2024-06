Weights from Orlando Atif Oberlton 176.5 vs. Harry Keenan Cruz 175

Herich Ruiz 231 vs. Brandon Carmack 278

Carlos De Leon Castro 129 vs. Christian Reed 135.5

Chavez Barrientes 125 vs. Daniel Olea 125

Corey Marksman 138 vs. Jonathan Perez 140.5

Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz 160 vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz 159.5

Jamar Pemberton 159 vs. Luis Florez 163

Yoelvis Gomez 158 vs. Marcelo Bzowski 158.5

Carlos Lebron 121 vs. Miguel Rebullosa 122.5

Jockson Blanco 147 vs. Dante Concepcion 149.5 Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Boxlab Promotions

TV: DAZN Claressa "GWOAT" Shields Exclusive Interview Cobbs: It’s my time Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.