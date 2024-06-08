By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the “GWOAT” Claressa Shields, who is in the UK to watch her boxing rival, Savannah Marshall, follow her path to MMA as she makes her pro debut in the PFL. Shields talked about a potential showdown in the cage with Marshall and how she was her motivation to try the sport.

Shields is “daring to be great” as she faces WBC heavyweight champ Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on July 27 at Little Ceasars Arena back home in Detroit. She shared her thoughts on Alycia Baumgardner, the lightweight clash between Tank and Frank Martin and addressed Adrien Broner’s loss to Blair Cobbs. She also gave her opinion on Tyson-Paul and whether she would fight Jake in this exclusive interview.

