Yunieski Gonzalez 173 vs. Alex Theran 189*
(WBA Fedelatin light heavyweight title)
*Theran overweight. Only Gonzalez eligible to win title)
Luis Melendez 129.6 vs. Mario E. Sayal Lozano 129
Neslan Machado 125.6 vs. Angel Antonio Contreras 125.2
Marcel Barlatier 124.4 vs. Dakota Laster 127.4
Derrick Cuevas 154 vs. Damian Ezequiel Bonelli 156
Antonio Williams 140 vs. Juan Aguirre 135
Chris Otero 153.8 vs. Jose F Leon 159
Elvin Gambarov 159.6 Vs Geronimo Nahuel Sacco 156.6
Erick Lanzas 136.4 Jr vs. Don Stewart 135
Isaac Carbonell 174.2 vs. Salome Flores Torres 170
Kennth Sene 153 vs. Jurmain Mcdonald 152
Venue: Inter-Continental Hotel Miami , FL
Promoter: Rivalta Boxing (Henry Rivalta)
TV: beIn Sports/ YouTube live at 8 PM