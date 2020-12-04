Unbeaten super welterweights collide on the December 17 edition of “Ring City USA” on NBCSN from the parking lot of the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California. Charles Conwell (13-0, 10 KOs) takes on Madiyar Ashkeyev (14-0, 7 KOs) in what looks to be an interesting matchup.

In the co-feature WBC/WBA female featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (40-10-2, 19 KOs) will face Iranda Paola Torres (12-4-1, 4 KOs). Also on the telecast, unbeaten heavyweight Stephen Shaw (13-0, 10 KOs) faces Lyubomyr Pinchuk (12-1-1, 7 KOs).