December 4, 2020
Boxing News

Conwell-Ashkeyev clash Dec 17

Unbeaten super welterweights collide on the December 17 edition of “Ring City USA” on NBCSN from the parking lot of the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California. Charles Conwell (13-0, 10 KOs) takes on Madiyar Ashkeyev (14-0, 7 KOs) in what looks to be an interesting matchup.

In the co-feature WBC/WBA female featherweight champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (40-10-2, 19 KOs) will face Iranda Paola Torres (12-4-1, 4 KOs). Also on the telecast, unbeaten heavyweight Stephen Shaw (13-0, 10 KOs) faces Lyubomyr Pinchuk (12-1-1, 7 KOs).

Yarde guarantees he'll KO Arthur
Weights from Miami

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>