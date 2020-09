Weights from London

Anthony Yarde 179.75 vs. Dec Spelman 180

Mark Heffron 159.6 vs. Denzel Bentley 159.25

Ekow Essuman 146.75 vs. Cedrick Peynaud 146.3

Mohammed Bilal Ali 134.25 vs. Ed Harrison 131.6

Josh Frankham 154.5 vs. Kev McAuley 156 Venue: BT Sport Studios, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: BT Sport (UK) Showtime reveals Charlo PPV price: $74.95 Joet Gonzalez: I want to make a statement

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.