Showtime Sports announced today the price and programming lineup for its pay-per-view doubleheader on September 26 featuring two separate fight cards each headlined by one of the world champion Charlo twins. The Showtime PPV event includes six fights, five of which are world championship bouts, at a suggested retail price $74.95.

The first part of the telecast will be headlined by undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo defending his title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa will defend his title against Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout, while WBO bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero faces off against Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.

After a 30-minute intermission, WBC super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo faces unified WBA/IBF 154-pound world champion Jeison Rosario, Luis Nery will battle Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC super bantamweight world championship and former unified champion Danny Román faces former champion Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC super bantamweight title eliminator.