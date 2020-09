Weights from Las Vegas José Pedraza 141.5 vs. Javier Molina 141.7

Efe Ajagba 242.3 vs. Jonnie Rice 265.4

Robeisy Ramírez 125.9 vs. Félix Caraballo 125.7

Leo Ruiz 151.4 vs. Rodrigo Solis 151.4

Christian Montano 167.3 vs. Ryan Adams 165.5

Bryan Lua 134.5 vs. Luis Norambuena 134

Jahi Tucker 143.6 vs. Deandre Anderson 147.1

Kasir Goldston 142.8 vs. Isaiah Varnell 142.8

Frevian Gonzalez 131.8 vs. Carlos Marrero 131.1 Venue: The Bubble/MGM Grand,Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Life Changes

