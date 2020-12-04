Haithem “The Flash” Laamouz (16-1, 7 KOs) of Malta will take on Mario Alfano (15-1-1, 4 KOs) of Italy tomorrow at the Palaboxe Aurelio Santoro, in Roma, Lazio, Italy. The scheduled for 12 rounds main event will be for the vacant EBU European Union super feather title. Laamouz weighed in at 129.4 and Alfano at 129.9.
Weights from Italy
