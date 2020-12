Results from the Wild Card Boxing Club Unbeaten welterweight Brian Ceballo (12-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Larry Gomez (10-2, 8 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds. Scores were 96-93, 98-91, 99-90. Gomez was deducted a point in round ten for repeatedly losing his mouthpiece. Ceballo claimed the vacant WBO Inter-Continental title. Female heavyweight Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) scored a fifth round TKO over Princess Hairston (1-1, 1 KO). Thurman handicaps Spence-Garcia

