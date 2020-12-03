Former unified world welterweight champion Keith Thurman talks about Saturday’s pay-per-view showdown in Dallas between WBC/WBO welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia.
“Danny Garcia’s the biggest puncher I’ve faced in the ring in my entire professional career,” said Thurman. “Danny’s got great timing and a chip on his shoulder from losing two close fights to myself and Shawn Porter. So Errol Spence better not let him land one of those bricks.
“But styles make fights, and my gut says Spence wins without a home-run being hit by Garcia. Spence has all of the skills and technique to come out with the ‘W’ against Garcia, whom I was able to hurt with a big punch in the first round.
“Spence has that right hook, which he can land to the temple, and those pot-shots as well as a long and stiff jab to go with a height and reach advantage that led to his complete shutout of Mikey Garcia.
“But if Spence has that ‘Man-Down philosophy’ and he’s not a fighter who plays with his food. When he gets you hurt, he gets you outta there. But it could come down to who lands the biggest punch first, and a lot of folks want to know how Spence is after that car accident.”
Spence is about a 5:1 favorite.
Well, if the accident didn’t hurt him that much, a brick landing on his head of face, sure it will. Both men know this, furthermore, one trying to land that brick and the other avoiding it, could make this fight a tactical boring battle. Hopefully won’t be like this, and a great fight will unfold on Saturday night .
spencer will win this fight,by knockout or going the distance.
Garcia in 2!
spence by ko within 7
sure, thats exactly what anyone that knows boxing thinks.
You sound like a fascinating character.