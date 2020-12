Weights from England

Sam Eggington 153.2 vs. Ashley Theophane 153.2

Kaisee Benjamin 146 vs. Ben Fields 146

Stephen McKenna 147.12 vs. MJ Hall 147.9

Idris Virgo 163 vs. Kevin McCauley 161.12

Aaron McKenna 156.2 vs. Jordan Grannum 161.8

Michael Hennessy Jr 156.3 vs. Dale Arrowsmith 156.3

Tommy Welsh 227.8 vs. Matt Gordon 248.10 Venue: Fly By Nite TV studio in Redditch, England

Promoter: Hennessy Sports

TV: Channel 5 (UK) Requiem to ex-WBC 122lb champ Royal Kobayashi

