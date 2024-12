Weights from Carbonia, Italy Francesco Grandelli 125.2 vs. Cristobal Lorente 125.2

(EBU European featherweight title) Fabio Turchi 204.69 vs. Viktar Chvarkou 201.6

Patrick Cappai 127.5 vs. Tasha Mjuaji 127.3

Stefano Lai 151 vs. Sebastiano Argiolas 151

Fabio Crobeddu 124.6 vs. Christofer Salvatore 124.6

Lorenzo Fais 117.9 vs. Mladen Boljkovac 119.49 Venue: Palasport, Carbonia, Italy

Promoter: OPI Since 82

