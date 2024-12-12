Nick Ball will make a second defense of his WBA world featherweight title against former world champion TJ Doheny at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday March 15. The card is co-headlined by British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Andrew Cain going up against the European champion Charlie Edwards’.

In further major championship action, Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) will take on Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3) for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title and Cuban super featherweight star Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14) will make a defense of his WBA Intercontinental championship belt. Super-flyweight knockout machine Jack Turner (10-0, 9) will fight over 10 rounds.

“This card is literally combustible!” stated Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “There is so much at stake in all the championship fights and every one of them has got all the makings of a cracker!”