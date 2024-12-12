Nick Ball will make a second defense of his WBA world featherweight title against former world champion TJ Doheny at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday March 15. The card is co-headlined by British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Andrew Cain going up against the European champion Charlie Edwards’.
In further major championship action, Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) will take on Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3) for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title and Cuban super featherweight star Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14) will make a defense of his WBA Intercontinental championship belt. Super-flyweight knockout machine Jack Turner (10-0, 9) will fight over 10 rounds.
“This card is literally combustible!” stated Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “There is so much at stake in all the championship fights and every one of them has got all the makings of a cracker!”
He gets ANOTHER title shot… one weight class up after having been stopped in his last fight (and he’s 38 years old). A lot of people thought Inoue was cherry-picking with Doheny, what are they going to think of Ball fighting him???
Lucie I knew you’d respond to this one. I agree with you. Craziness!
I guess the fact that Donheny is a former champ constitutes him to get these shots regularly. After Ball steamrolls Doheny, maybe the promoters are pitching it as “Nick Ball has beat another world champ “ type of thing.
You know what they’re going to say. Frank Warren is going to say, “Look! Nick Ball beat Doheny’s old ass even quicker than Inoue did!”.
Pretty much, but if he doesn’t mums the word. This fight presents itself as a glorified sparring session with extra pay.