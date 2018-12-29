By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
This reporter previously witnessed many weigh-in ceremonies with world championships at stake—in Japan and abroad—but, the most efficient processing in the weigh-in is always seen here in Japan. Today’s weigh-in for the tripleheader took some fifteen minutes only, and the results were as follows:
WBO junior lightweight title bout
Champion Masayuki Ito (Japan) 130
#1 Evgeny Shuprakov (Russia) 129.25
WBC interim bantamweight title bout
#2 Petch CP Freshmart (AKA Sasana Salapat; Thailand) 118
#5 Takuma Inoue (Japan) 118
WBC light-flyweight title bout
Champion Ken Shiro (Japan) 107.5
#7 Saul Juarez (Mexico) 108
We were so fortunate that we saw no overweight case today.
–