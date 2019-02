A World Boxing Super Series semi-final doubleheader will take place on April 27 in the USA, with a venue currently being finalized

The event opens the semi-final stage of the WBSS and features the Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) vs Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs) semi-final in the 140lb division and the Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs) vs Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) semi-final in the 118lb edition of the tournament.