By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

A sold out Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI got to witness a 5-fight card promoted by Second 2 None Promotions and matched by Kenny Moore and Aaron Rodriguez.



The main event featured super bantamweight Ernesto Garza III (10-3, 6 KOs) easily defeating Jeno Tonte (9-6, 8 KOs) by TKO at the 2:39 mark of Round 1. Tonte possessed a size advantage that Garza was quickly able to power his way around. As Garza trapped Tonte in the corner, it was a left hook to the head that dropped Tonte. Able to beat the count, Referee Frank Garza quickly stepped in as Ernesto overwhelmed Tonte, again.

In the co-main event, bantamweight James Gordon Smith (13-2, 7 KOs) was heavily tested against Jonathan Lecona (18-24, 6 KOs). Gordon’s early body work helped secure the decision victory. The strengths of Gordon were multiple hooks to his opponent from the southpaw and orthodox positions. Round 3 opened up the action with a slug fest. As Gordon delivered his opponent, Lecona, was able to answer back quickly. Round 5 showed Gordon starting to throw more head shots and less work to the body. The entertaining fight went the distance as both fighters proved they could take each other’s shots. James Gordon Smith had all three judges agreeing in his favorable UD (58-56, 59-55, 58-56).

Basil Ali Nasser scores a UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) win over super featherweight Donnie Reeves. Nasser’s southpaw stance gave Reeves trouble throughout the 4-Round contest. Reeves rarely used a jab and aimed for power shots for the whole fight. Nasser was able to safely navigate through the fight, securing the win over a true power puncher. As Nasser showed development, the focus shifts to Reeves, who needs to go back to the drawing board in his early career. The skills to be an exciting add to any card are there, but his development to set up power shots needs work.

Super lightweight Misael Reyes (1-2) picked apart Juan Nobles (2-1, 2 KOs) over a 4 Round contest. Reyes overcame a cut around his right eye and was able to back Nobles up throughout the fight. Nobles did not look comfortable from the start of the fight, as he did not have an answer to Reyes moving forward. All three judges scored the bout a UD (39-37, 39-37, 39-37) in favor of Reyes.

The first fight of the night had super lightweight Robert O’Quinn (4-0, 3 KOs) winning by TKO. His opponent Charles Johnson (0-2) was unable to continue after the 3rd Round.

