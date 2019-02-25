Roc Nation Sports featherweight boxer Tramaine Williams (16-0, 6 KOs) shined under the bright lights of the Genetti Manor ring on Saturday, claiming a victory over Jose Rodriguez (32-9, 19 KOs) of Mexico by knockout at 1:19 in the first round. Williams was sensational in his first return to the ring since his October 2018 release from prison.

“Tramaine came into this fight knowing he needed a win to get back on track. He wanted to fight against a top-level veteran and not take the easy route back against a weak opponent. That’s the kind of fighter he is,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “We never gave up a Tramaine even as he dealt with adversity and are proud of his dedication to the comeback. As long as this continues, we are looking forward to future opportunities against world class opponents as soon as possible for Tramaine to showcase his abilities.”