Undefeated WBA #5 heavyweight Joe Joyce (8-0, 8 KOs) is planning on a world title shot after keeping his knockout record intact with a sixth-round TKO of former heavyweight world champion Bermane Stiverne. “Big things are coming,” Joyce said afterward. “My next one will be for the WBA Regular (title) and I’ll be back in the gym soon. I need to have a couple more fights like this and then I’ll be ready for the big champions.”