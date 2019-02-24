Former world champion Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (26-4-3, 11 KOs) of Nicaragua defeated countryman Byron “Sambita” Castellón (13-13-3, 2 KOs) Saturday night. The eight round light flyweight main event took place at the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) promoted the event.

It was the third bout between the two. Their previous fight was a closely contested majority decision for Rojas in 2017. Rojas and Castellón put on an entertaining fight for the fans. In the end, it was Rojas who won a hard-earned split decision. The official scores were 79-73 twice for Rojas and 77-75 for Castellón.