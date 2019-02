In a clash for the vacant WBC super middleweight title, former champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KOs) won by ten round technical split decision over Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was a close fight. Dirrell suffered a cut over his left eye in round seven. The bout was halted in the tenth round due to the cut (which didn’t seem that bad). Scores were 96-94, 96-94 Dirrell, 98-92 Yildirim.