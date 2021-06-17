WBSS lanza el torneo femenino Las mujeres súper peso pluma buscarán el Trofeo Muhammad Ali en la temporada III de la World Boxing Super Series. Después de la gran demanda de locutores, fanáticos y patrocinadores, WBSS AG anunció la Temporada III de la World Boxing Super Series, un torneo, una categoría de peso y una ganadora para ser la primera mujer en poseer un trofeo de la WBSS. Felix Sturm regresa el sábado Mayweather-Paul no logro fuerte impacto comercial en los fanáticos

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

