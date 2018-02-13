WBSS: Groves-Eubank collide Saturday

The attention of the boxing world will be on England’s Manchester Arena this Saturday as WBA super middleweight super champion George Groves (27-3, 20 KOs) defends his title against countryman Chris Eubank Jr. (26-1, 20 KOs) during the World Boxing Super Series. The champion will enter the ring as a slight underdog against a determined challenger in what figures to be an exciting and competitive battle between two of the best fighters in the 168lb category. Groves is making the second defense of his belt.