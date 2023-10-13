October 13, 2023
WBO#10 Sanchez defeats unbeaten Deniega

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO #8 bantam Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs), 118, US, maintained the pressure against Filipino southpaw counterpuncher RV Deniega (9-1, 6 KOs), 117.25, winning a unanimous verdict (79-73 twice, 78-74) over eight monotonous frames on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Deniega was a disappointment as he might forget to carry his fighting spirit from the Philippines, and continually kept fighting with his back to the ropes. The busy-punching Sanchez took the initiative and steadily piled up points in almost every round.

