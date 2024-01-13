The WBO Championship Committee has denied a request by Disrupt Promotions to approve a fight between #1 junior lightweight Albert Bell and #3 Archie Sharp for an interim title and/or the winner be designated as the mandatory challenger for Emanuel Navarrete’s next title defense.

Due to his “super champion” status, Navarrete isn’t due to make a mandatory defense until February 2025, therefore the WBO ruled that at this time an interim title and/or elimination bout is not warranted nor justified.

The Committee indicated that they may sanction Bell-Sharp for a regional title if the parties voluntarily agree to do so. In any event, both camps were strongly recommended to keep active.