January 13, 2024
Results from Abu Dhabi

Super featherweight Moussa Gholam (21-1, 12 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Lunga Sitemela (15-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Yas Links Golf Resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Gholam dropped Sitemela with a hook to the liver to end it. Time was 1:23.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mohammed Bekdash (27-0, 23 KOs) had to go the distance for the first time since 2017 with an eight round unanimous decision over Shaban Hamadi Jongo (11-4-2, 10 KOs). Southpaw Bekdash overcame a badly swollen left eye and an injured left hand to win 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.

Unbeaten lightweight Bader “The Master” Samreen (10-0, 8 KOs) edged Jeff Ofori (13-5-2, 4 KOs) over ten rounds, taking a majority decision by scores of 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

Lightweight Fahad Al Bloushi (13-1, 3 KOs) was victorious when Milner Marcano (24-13, 20 KOs) remained on his stool after round six. Al Bloushi dropped Marcano in round six.

