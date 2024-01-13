Agustin Mauro Gauto (21-1, 14 KOs) of Argentina stopped Ernesto Martinez (15-5-2, 8 KOs) of Venezuela in the third round on Friday night at the Biblioteca Popular Nicolas Avellaneda, in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Gaut caught Martinez with a left while the two were exchanging punches. Martinez remained on his feet but was hurt and taking a lot of punches from Gauto prompting Martinez’corner to throw in the towel.

