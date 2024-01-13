The World Boxing Association (WBA) granted a special permit requested by Arsen Goulamirian to fight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez for their super cruiserweight title. Goulamirian sent a formal request for the fight against Zurdo, to be held on March 16. The WBA granted Goulamirian permission to face Ramirez on the condition that the winner of the fight must fight #1 rated Yunier Dorticos within a period of no more than 120 days after the victory.

Like this: Like Loading...