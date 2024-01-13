The WBA Championships Committee has ordered a fight between WBA super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka and #1 rated John “Scrappy” Ramirez. Both parties have until February 12 to reach an agreement to make the fight. If no agreement is reached, the WBA will likely call for a purse bid with a split of 75% for Ioka and 25% for Ramirez.

