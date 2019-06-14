By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing
WBO #7, WBA #11 super middleweight Zac Dunn (29-1, 23 KOs) stopped Rafael Sosa Pintos (58-15, 23 KOs) at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia on Friday with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs. Dunn dropped Pintos of Uruguay in round one and the referee Ignatius Misailidis crowned the Australian in round eight. Pintos had previously traveled to Australia in 2008 and lost a ten round decision to Anthony Mundine.
Dunn, ain’t world class. At all. He’s one dimensional. He’s a flat track bully. He won’t leave Australia. He is actually not a good boxer. It hurts to say it, but he ain’t got it. And he’s already showing signs of brain damage. That is sad.