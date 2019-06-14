Super bantamweight Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (17-3, 14 KOs) punished Glen Porras (32-9, 20 KOs) until their bout was stopped in round four. Time was 2:08. No knockdowns.

Unbeaten bantamweight southpaw Carlos “Purin” Caraballo moved to 12-0 with 12 KOs after a second round annihilation of Esteban Aquino (12-7, 7 KOs). A straight left to the jaw put Aquino down for the count. Time was 1:52.

Lightweight Cesar Valenzuela (15-6-1, 5 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over the once-promising Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (19-4, 15 KOs). Scores were 79-73 across the board.

Pro-debuting 2016 Olympic silver medalist Bektimir Melikuziev (1-0, 1 KO) scored a first round KO over journeyman Martin Rios (23-20-4, 13 KOs).