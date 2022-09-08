By Gabriel F. Cordero
The WBC has unveiled the new “Guerrero Jaguar” (Jaguar Warrior) belt that will be presented to the winner of the September 17 clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin in Las Vegas. The belt was crafted by Oaxacan artisans with a wide variety of colors that depict the striking power of the serpent and the supreme grace of the jaguar.
It’s absolutely beautiful. I will give them that.
You can’t beat a nice new belt to fill up the Fightnews.com news feed! haha
Does at least look good though
Is this belt available on Amazon?
It’s only available on QVC. Limited available but there is a discount for next two hours only
not a huge fan of all these belts, but i gotta say, this is one of the most beautiful theyve come up with, those jaguar claws!
Make as many belts as you want. Just don’t add titles.
I wish that these self-appointed sanctioning bodies would use the money spent on these belts and help out more indigent boxers.
yay, another WBC mickey mouse belt on offer
I just picked up mines at Walmart!!!
I’m waiting for them to unveil the WBC Cougar Dominatrix Belt.