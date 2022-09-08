September 8, 2022
Boxing News

WBC unveils Jaguar Warrior belt

Sin Título 56 Copia

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The WBC has unveiled the new “Guerrero Jaguar” (Jaguar Warrior) belt that will be presented to the winner of the September 17 clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin in Las Vegas. The belt was crafted by Oaxacan artisans with a wide variety of colors that depict the striking power of the serpent and the supreme grace of the jaguar.

Belt Guerrero Jaguar Zapoteca Canelo Golovkin 1024x576

Shields-Marshall Status Update
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner Final Presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • You can’t beat a nice new belt to fill up the Fightnews.com news feed! haha
      Does at least look good though

      Reply

  • not a huge fan of all these belts, but i gotta say, this is one of the most beautiful theyve come up with, those jaguar claws!

    Reply

  • I wish that these self-appointed sanctioning bodies would use the money spent on these belts and help out more indigent boxers.

    Reply
    • >