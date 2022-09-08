By Gabriel F. Cordero

The WBC has unveiled the new “Guerrero Jaguar” (Jaguar Warrior) belt that will be presented to the winner of the September 17 clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin in Las Vegas. The belt was crafted by Oaxacan artisans with a wide variety of colors that depict the striking power of the serpent and the supreme grace of the jaguar.