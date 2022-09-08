Due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s scheduled official weigh-ins for the Shields vs Marshall event, will now take place behind closed doors and will not be open to the media or to members of the public. An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event, at The O2 in London, will be made following consultation with relevant government and sports sector bodies and will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.
Top Boxing News
Obviously cancelled. That’s BS! RIP to the Queen but they should continue to fight IMO.
It would be awful if they ended up calling this off. I’d keep the event on and use the occasion to throw the Queen a giant celebration.
With respect, what did Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II do? I mean it’s always sad when a loved one dies but what did she do to anybody? Just asking
Rest In Peace