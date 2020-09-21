WBC Suspende Subasta de Canelo-Yildirim El WBC está confirmando oficialmente el aplazamiento de la ceremonia de subasta para la pelea de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs Avni Yildirim por el campeonato vacante de peso súper mediano del CMB. La nueva fecha ha sido fijada para el martes 6 de octubre y se llevará a cabo en videoconferencia abierta. El WBC ha recibido registro para participar en este proceso por TUFF Promotions / TUFF Boxing a través del Sr. Simon Whittle. Se notifica a todas las partes de la nueva fecha. Resultados desde Bélgica Dorticos llega a Alemania para enfrentar a Briedis por WBSS

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

