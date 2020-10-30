HEAVYWEIGHT

Alexander Povetkin defeated Dillian Whyte by KO5 and won the interim title on August 22. Povetkin was awarded the Diamond Belt as a special trophy. Povetkin vs. Whyte rematch scheduled for November 21 as a title defense of the interim title. Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce fight for the silver title has been postponed to November 28 in U.K.

CRUISERWEIGHT

Cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu will make a voluntary defense in December. Aleksei Papin defeated Ruslan Fayfer by TKO6 on August 22 in a final eliminator bout, and is the mandatory contender. Mchunu vs. Olanrewaju Durodola – silver and final eliminator, purse offer won by DiBella.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Fanlong Meng fight did not take place because of Meng visa problems and could not fight in Russia. IBF replaced Meng with Adam Deines. The fight was then postponed due to injury.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Super middleweight champion David Benavidez lost his WBC super middleweight world title on the scale; the fight between Benavidez and Angulo took place on August 15 and since Benavidez won the fight, the title became vacant. The WBC ordered Avni Yildirim vs. Saul Alvarez for the vacant and the purse offer is still pending for November 2. Callum Smith is the mandatory challenger to fight the winner. Azizbek Abdugofurov vs. Lerrone Richards for the silver title will take place in November in the U.K.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko by UD12 in a voluntary defense of his title on September 26.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

Super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo defeated Jeison Rosario by KO8 in a voluntary defense of his title on September 26. Erickson Lubin defeated Terrell Gausha by UD12 and won the vacant silver title and an eliminator fight on September 19.

WELTERWEIGHT

Welterweight champion Errol Spence defends against Danny Garcia in a mandatory fight on December 5. Shawn Porter defeated Sebastian Formella by UD12 and won the silver vacant title on August 22.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez defeated Viktor Postol by MD12 in a mandatory defense of his title on August 29. Jose Zepeda defeated Ivan Baranchyk for the silver and elimination bout on October 3 in Las Vegas.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Teofimo Lopez defeated Vasyl Lomachenko and is now the WBC Franchise champion and unified undisputed champion of the lightweight division. Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa – November 7 in Florida – Winner must face winner of Garcia vs Campbell. Luke Campbell vs. Ryan Garcia for the interim and first mandatory position– December 5. Javier Fortuna vs. Jorge Linares final elimination – TBD – Winner will be second mandatory of the division. Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero for the silver vacant title in Italy in November.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

Super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez mandatory – December 12. Foster vs. Miguel Roman for the silver November 19 in California.

FEATHERWEIGHT

Featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. does not have a mandatory challenger. #2 Tugstsogt Nyambayar Nyambayar defeated Cobia Breedy by SD12 in a semifinal eliminator on September 19.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

Super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas fractured his leg and will be out of circulation for months, therefore, he will be named champion in recess. Luis Nery defeated Aaron Alameda by UD12 and won the vacant title on September 26. Daniel Roman defeated Juan Carlos Payano by UD12 and won the final elimination. He is the mandatory challenger. Carlos Castro vs. Christopher Diaz will fight a final eliminator – TBD.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Bantamweight champion Nordine Ouabaali defends against Nonito Donaire in December in his mandatory defense on December 12.

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada defeated Carlos Cuadras KO11 in a voluntary defense. Oct. 23 in Mexico City and must fight next the mandatory contender Sor Rungvisai.

FLYWEIGHT

Flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez defeated KO2 Moises Calleros – voluntary – October 23 in Mexico City.

LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

Light flyweight Kenshiro Teraji is awaiting a fight date. A final elimination fight will be ordered soon after analyzing the situation of the fighters, their countries and restrictions.

STRAWWEIGHT

Strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin vs. Panya Pradabsri in a voluntary defense on November 25 in Thailand.

* * *

The World Boxing Council announced, since the beginning of the pandemic and after a unanimous vote by the Board of Governors, that it will administer the activity of the world championships, using absolute justice, analyzing each case separately – taking into account all the variables corresponding to each individual situation, providing flexibility and common sense to address the problems that may arise due to the uncertain times in which we are living, considering Covid-19 infections, travel restrictions, lock downs, etc.