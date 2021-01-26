On December 19, Reymart Gaballo from the Philippines, won the interim bantamweight title of the World Boxing Council, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, defeating Emmanuel Rodríguez, from Puerto Rico by split decision.

After a formal appeal was received by the WBC, a committee of ring officials completed a thorough analysis and review of the match resulting in the order of free negotiations for an immediate rematch between Gaballo and Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali will defend his title in March with the winner to fight mandatory contender Nonito Donaire.