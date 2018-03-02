WBC indefinitely suspends ex-champ Nery

Luis Nery lost the WBC bantamweight title after failing to make the weight this past March the 1st in Tokyo, Japan. The WBC has implemented several procedures which have worked for many years, including changing the official weigh-in one day before the fight, implementing the monitoring weigh-in 30 and 7 days before the fight, etc. For a bantamweight champion (118 pounds) to arrive at the official weigh-in 5 pounds over is simply unacceptable. The WBC is formally suspending Nery indefinitely. Nery will be mandated to appear at a hearing to conduct a thorough investigation of the circumstances.