WBC: Fury obtiene una división 80/20 en la subasta Si no se llega a un acuerdo entre el campeón de peso pesado del CMB, Tyson Fury, y el retador obligatorio Dillian Whyte antes del 11 de enero, el WBC llevará a cabo una subasta y Fury se dividirá 80-20. El campo de Whyte estaba presionando por una división 55/45. El promotor Bob Arum dijo que una oferta de 75/25 estaba sobre la mesa. Si todavía está disponible después del fallo del WBC, esta parece ser la mejor apuesta de Whyte. Ioka vence a Little Pacquiao y retiene titulo 115 libras de la OMB Chemito Moreno encabeza KO to Drugs el 19 de Marzo en Panamá

