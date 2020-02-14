By Gabriel F. Cordero

Congratulations to the World Boxing Council which celebrates its 57th anniversary today. The WBC was founded on February 14, 1963. at 1:00 pm, in the Prado Alffer Hotel of Mexico City. Since then, there have been five WBC presidents. Under Jose Sulaiman, who headed the organization for 39 years, the WBC has been instrumental in introducing the crucial major developments of the modern boxing era, especially concerning health and safety aspects. His youngest son Mauricio Sulaiman, unanimously elected WBC president in 2014, continues the ongoing quest to better boxing.