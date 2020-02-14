February 14, 2020
Beterbiev-Fanlong is official

Top Rank finally officially announced the March 28 fight between WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) against IBF #1 contender Meng Fanlong (16-0, 10 KOs) at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Beterbiev-Fanlong and a TBA co-feature will be televised on ESPN. The undercard will stream on ESPN+.

Artur Beterbiev: “I’m very much looking forward to defending my IBF and WBC titles against mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong on March 28 in beautiful Quebec City. I’m training hard, improving every day, and I intend to perform at my best in front of my Canadian supporters!”

Meng Fanlong: “I am truly honored to be fighting Artur Beterbiev for the light heavyweight championship. I have worked hard to earn the mandatory position, and I plan on being the first Chinese light heavyweight champion in history. This is just the beginning.”

