By Boxing Bob Newman

The WBC has returned to one of its favorite haunts for its 57th annual convention. The Grand Oasis hosted the Council’s star-studded 50th bash, in which Muhammad Ali was crowned the “King Of Boxing.” Tonight, the opening cocktail party kicked off with a bevy of guests, former champs and delegates from around the world, many already here for a few days, soaking up the sun on the Yucatán Peninsula.



The likes of former champs Badou Jack, Michael Spinks, John H. Stracy, Lamon Brewster, Edgar Sosa and Adonis Stevenson graced the party with their presence tonight, among others. Drinks flowed, music played and the house entertainment didn’t fail to thrill as it never does at this all-inclusive resort. The grand opening will take place Monday morning with a full week of meetings, and events to follow and fill the next 6 days.