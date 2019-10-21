October 21, 2019
Boxing News

World ranked Laggoune returns Saturday

IBF#8 world ranked cruiserweight Bilal Laggoune (24-1-2, 13 KOs) of Belgium will return to the ring this Saturday vs Elvis Smajlovic (10-7-2, 6 KOs) of Bosnia. The 10 round main event will take place at the Mariakerke, in Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium. Belgian Fighting Competition (Ezzeddine Laggoune) will promote the event with Normally 11 sport televising.

This will be the first fight for Laggoune in nearly year. Per his promoter, following a victory on Saturday he will fight Yury Kashinsky (18-0, 16 KOs) of Russia in an IBF eliminator in March 2020 in Dubai.

Saturday´s undercard will feature locals Mohamed El Marcouchi (22-2, 10 KOs), Kevin Vanderheyden(9-1-1, 1 KO), and more in seperate bouts.

