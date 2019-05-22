There will be an interesting world title doubleheader on Sunday in Fuzhou China. World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight champion Can Xu (16-2, 2 KOs) will be defending his title against Shun Kubo (13-1, 9 KOs) and WBA light flyweight champion Carlos “CCC” Canizales (21-0-1, 17 KOs) is defending his title against Sho Kimura (18-2-2, 11 KOs).

This will be Xu’s first defense of the title he won in January to become the first Chinese native to win a WBA title belt. Kubo has been a WBA champion in the past at super bantamweight, where he lost the belt to current champion Daniel Roman.

Canizales will be making the second defense of his belt against former WBO flyweight champion Kimura, who is well known in China for dethroning Chinese icon Zou Shiming.