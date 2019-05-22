A few more quotes from WBA regular welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and undefeated WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, who are currently on a two city press tour to promote their July 20 pay-per-view fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Manny Pacquiao: “All my life I have confronted challenges — in life, in politics, and inside the ring. Keith Thurman is the type of challenge I crave as a fighter. He is the biggest and best test. That is why I want to fight him. We are going to give boxing fans an exciting fight and a great night.”

Keith Thurman: “Manny Pacquiao is beatable. He’s been beaten before in his career. He’s a fan favorite and a legend. For me his boxing tactics are predictable. He fights in spurts and you have to take advantage of that. You have to be respectful of his power. But I believe my movement, athleticism and ring knowledge will be able to present him something he’s not seen in all his years of boxing.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now.

Thurman is a narrow early favorite at -150.