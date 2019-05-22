By Robert Coster

On June 21 in Rhode Island, Dominican Norberto “Meneito” Jimenez, the WBA #1 super flyweight contender, will face world champion Khalid Yafai of the United Kingdom. Jimenez (29-8-4, 16 KOs) is extremely popular in the Dominican Republic and hasn’t lost a fight in 9 years. In 2014, Jimenez traveled to Japan to fight for the WBA world title and was held to a controversial draw by then champion Kohei Kono. The Dominican was penalized a point by referee Rafael Ramos, an action which cost him the title.

According to reliable sources, the WBA” KO to Drugs” will be held in Santo Domingo and the main event would pit WBA #3 ranked Dominican Alberto Puello (16-0, 9 KOs) against WBA #5 ranked Jonathan Alonso (18-0, 9 KOs) of Spain (but born in the DR). The fight would be for the vacant WBA interim title in the super lightweight class.

This coming Saturday in Santo Domingo, Florida-based Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (11-1, 7 KOs) will cross gloves with local boy Mario Beltre (17-5, 12 KOs) in the welterweight class. The card is offered by Domini Boxing Promotion.

On July 1th in Puerto Plata, hot Dominican bantamweight prospect Junior “Bombita” Almonte (12-0, 9 KOs) will face countryman Juan Guzman (25-13, 14 KOs). This will be Almonte’s last fight in the Dominican Republic before invading the American boxing scene where he is signed up with Star Boxing Promotion of New York.