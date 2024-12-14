By David Finger

Photos courtesy WBA

The 103rd Annual WBA Convention kicked off at the Caribe Royal Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida last night at the start of the “Most Valuable Prospects” KO Drugs Boxing card promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Most Valuable Promotions. It was a fight card that featured Antonio Vargas as he took on undefeated Winston Guerrero for the vacant WBA interim bantamweight championship, but it also served as the opening of the WBA Convention, which is coming back to Orlando for the third year in a row. Most Valuable Promotions promoter Jake Paul has worked closely with his non-profit charity Boxing Bullies and the WBA and his partnership with the WBA was evident as the opening ceremony for the WBA convention took place at the start of the DAZN televised boxing show. WBA President Gilberto Mendoza Jr. gave a hint of some of the events boxing insiders could expect during an impromptu interview alongside WBO President Gustavo Olivieri, legendary former WBA women’s champion Amanda Serrano, legendary former female boxer Christy Martin, and Jake Paul.

Mendoza proclaimed Paul the “most influential promoter of the year”, indicating that the WBA may have something planned during the week for Paul, who part of what was undeniably the most talked about boxing shows of the year.

Mendoza also announced that Amanda Serrano would be named a WBA ambassador for her contributions to women’s boxing and to the sport as a whole. Mendoza jokingly described how he initially went along with women fighting professionally with reservations, but it was Amanda Serrano who won him over and made him a fan.

The actual business of the convention will kick off on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM with the WBA Directorate Meeting before the WBA Ranking and WBA Championship Committee meeting kicks off from 2 PM to 5 PM. Dinner will follow from 7 PM to 9 PM.

